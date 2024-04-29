‘Azadi’ song from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Heeramandi’ out now

Mumbai: Makers of ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’ unveiled ‘Azadi’ song on Monday.

Featuring a star-studded cast including Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Manisha Koirala, Sharmin Segal, and Sanjeeda Shaikh, ‘Azadi’ track promises to be a poignant tribute to India’s unsung heroes–the freedom fighters who dedicated their lives to the nation’s independence struggle.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali brings his signature grandeur, opulent sets, breath-taking costumes, and top notch composition to ‘Azadi’ with heart touching and goosebump- worthy lyrics by A M Turaz. The musical prowess of “Azadi” is further accentuated by the stellar vocal performances of Archana Gore, Pragati Joshi, Arohi, Aditi Paul, Tarannum, and Aditi Prabhudesai.

Set against the backdrop of the Indian freedom struggle of the 1940s, ‘Heeramandi’ promises to be an epic saga of love, power, revenge, and freedom. It will start streaming on Netflix from May 1.

With the show, Fardeen Khan is also returning to acting after 14 years of hiatus.

In a recent interview with ANI, Fardeen opened up about his comeback, saying he feels like a “newcomer”.

“I am quite excited but extremely nervous as well. A lot has changed in these 12 years…The level of films has changed. The way people consume cinema has changed… Today, there’s completely a new generation so I feel like a newcomer. I feel fortunate that I got a chance to work with good people with this ‘Heeramandi’ show. I have two more pictures that will be released this year… I am really thankful to the audience have trusted me,” he said.

He last appeared on the big screen in ‘Dulha Mil Gaya’. The actor had gone on a sabbatical, being completely off movies and even social media.