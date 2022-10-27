Azam Khan convicted in 2019 hate speech case

Quantum of sentence will be pronounced at 3 pm

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 27th October 2022 2:44 pm IST
CBI court defers Azam Khan's hearing due to 'absence of papers', returns to Sitapur jail
Azam Khan

Rampur: Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan has been convicted in the 2019 hate speech case.

He was taken into judicial custody, and the quantum of sentence will be pronounced at 3 p.m. Thursday.

The case was registered against Azam Khan at Milak Kotwali in Rampur on April 9, 2019, for allegedly making provocative remarks against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and IAS Aunjaneya Kumar Singh, the then district magistrate, under sections 153a (promoting enmity between two groups), 505-1 (statement conducing to public mischief) of IPC along with sections 125 of the Representation of People Act 1951.

MS Education Academy

Further details were awaited.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button