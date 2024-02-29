B-Town celebs shower ‘badhai’ on ‘parents-to-be’ Deepika-Ranveer

Mumbai: A string of Bollywood personalities such as Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Sonam Kapoor among many others have congratulated star couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, who on Thursday announced that they are expecting their first bundle of joy.

Ranveer and Deepika took to their respective Instagram, where they made the announcement and shared that the baby will be arriving in September.

As soon as they announced the good news, their friends from the industry started congratulating them in the comment section.

World-renowned model Ashley Graham said: “Omggg congratulations to you both.

Calling it the “best phase”, actress Kareena Kapoor wrote: “Welcome to the best phase of your life.”

Image Source: Instagram

Ranveer’s best friend and “Gunday” co-star Arjun dropped a sweet message: “Baba getting his own baby with Boo Boo.”

Actor Varun Dhawan, who is all set to welcome his first child too with wife Natasha, dropped heart emojis.

Image Source: Instagram

Actress Sonam Kapoor too congratulated the couple.

Actress Richa Chadha, who is expecting her first child with husband Ali Fazal said “badhai”.

Actress Mrunal Thakur also congratulated the couple, who have worked in films such as “Goliyon Ki Raas-Leela: Ram Leela”, “Bajirao Mastani” and “Padmavaat”.

An excited actress Sonali Bendre said: “OMGGGGGGG!!!! Bahut bahut shubhkamnaen aap dono ko.”

Bollywood’s “quad” father Arjun Rampal said: “Fabulous congratulations.”