Baba Siddique bodyguard removed from service for dereliction of duty

Siddique, 66, was shot dead by three men outside his son Zeeshan’s office in Mumbai's Bandra area on the night of October 12, 2024.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 10th May 2026 8:44 am IST
Baba Siddique
Baba Siddique

Mumbai: Police authorities have terminated the service of a constable who was deputed as a bodyguard of former NCP leader Baba Siddique on charges of dereliction of duty, officials said.

Siddique, 66, was shot dead by three men outside his son Zeeshan’s office in Mumbai’s Bandra area on the night of October 12, 2024.

Constable Shyam Sonawane, deputed at the Protection and Security branch of Mumbai Police, had been assigned as Siddique’s bodyguard.

Subhan Bakery

An inquiry had indicated that Sonawane showed negligence and irresponsible behaviour, leading to his suspension, an official said on Saturday, May 9.

He was then served a show-cause notice, asking why he should not be removed from service.

On May 2, Sonawane accepted the punishment of termination, the official said.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 10th May 2026 8:44 am IST

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