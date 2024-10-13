Baba Siddique killing: Fadnavis targets Pawar for demanding his resignation

Mumbai: Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday, October 13 slammed NCP SP chief Sharad Pawar over his statement seeking his (Fadnavis) resignation by owning the responsibility of the targetted killing of NCP leader Baba Siddique.

“I think he (Sharad Pawar) only wants power. Even after such a serious incident, there is a lust for power in his eyes while we are only concerned about Maharashtra. We want to look at Maharashtra, we want to develop Maharashtra. Progress is to be achieved and Maharashtra is to be kept safe. They want to look at the power only and talk,” said Fadnavis, who also is the state’s Home Minister.

Earlier, Sharad Pawar said that there is a need not only to investigate the killing of Baba Siddique but also to accept the responsibility and step down from the positions of those in power.

He had not mentioned any name but had targeted the state Home Minister.

“The state’s collapsed law and order situation is a cause for concern. The firing of former state minister Baba Siddique in Mumbai, the financial capital of the country, is regrettable. If the state home minister and the rulers are going to push the cart of the state so mildly, it can be an alarm bell for the common people. There is a need not only to investigate this but also to accept responsibility and step down from the positions of those in power,” said Sharad Pawar.

The deputy chief minister added that the behaviour of Pawar is quite shocking and painful. “Two accused in this case have been arrested and the police have gathered some threads. The police are also investigating thoroughly and they will give a proper update about the case to the media soon,” he said,

Fadnavis, who had rushed to Lilavati Hospital after the attack on Baba Siddique on Saturday night, said he and Baba Siddique were good friends.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Vijay Wadettiwar also demanded Fadnavis’ resignation.

“Who is safe in Maharashtra? Women are not safe, common people are not safe, even the MLAs and leaders of the ruling party are not safe. Who is responsible for the safety of the citizens of Maharashtra? Who is responsible for law and order in the state? We demand that the state home minister should immediately accept the responsibility and resign,” the LoP said.