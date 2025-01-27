Baba Siddique murder probe must include slum redevelopment issues, son tells cops

Mumbai: The probe into the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique must consider issues related to slum development projects in Bandra, his son Zeeshan Siddique has said in his statement to police.

Zeeshan Siddique, a former MLA, also claimed many developers were in constant touch with his father for redevelopment projects.

On one occasion a developer had used abusive language against his father, Zeeshan Siddique told police.

His statement is part of the chargesheet filed by police in connection with the October 12 killing of the former state minister. Siddique (66) was shot dead by three assailants outside his son’s office in Mumbai’s Bandra East area.

Zeeshan Siddique has told police he and his father were continuously fighting for the rights of the slumdwellers in Bandra, adding that a false case was registered against him for his objection towards a redevelopment project.

“There are many developers who were in regular contact with my father. My father had the habit of writing a diary about his daily work. I learnt that around 5.30pm to 6pm (on the day of the murder) my dad was contacted on his WhatsApp by Mohit Kambhoj (a BJP worker). Mohit wanted to meet my father with regard to a project in Bandra by Mundra Builders,” Zeeshan said in his statement to the police.

“A builder during a meeting with certain persons regarding the SRA redevelopment project had used abusive words about my father. I request that all the above-mentioned matters be investigated in detail in the investigation of my father’s murder,” he said in the statement.

Police have filed a more than 4500-page chargesheet before a special MCOCA court in connection with the case. It has been filed against 26 arrested accused, while three persons, namely Shubham Lonkar, Yasin Akhthar and Anmol Bishnoi, have been shown as wanted accused.

All the accused have been booked under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) and are currently in judicial custody.