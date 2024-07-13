Bachchans remove Aishwarya Rai from family frame, ignite divorce talks

Mumbai: Rumors of a rift in the marriage of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan have re-emerged, following her solo appearance at the grand wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai. The actress arrived with her daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, but notably without her husband or any other members of the Bachchan family, fueling fresh speculation about issues in their relationship.

The wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant was attended by many Bollywood celebrities. However, it was Aishwarya’s decision to attend alone, accompanied only by Aaradhya, that drew significant attention. The rest of the Bachchan family, known for their united appearances at public events, attended the wedding together, making Aishwarya’s separate entrance all the more visible.

This isn’t the first time that rumors of marital discord have surrounded Aishwarya and Abhishek, who have been married for 16 years. The couple has faced similar rumors in the past but managed to quell the speculation with their public displays of unity. Their recent celebration of Holi together and a heartfelt post by Aishwarya on their 17th wedding anniversary seemed to suggest that their relationship was strong.

On April 20, Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan celebrated their 17th wedding anniversary, sharing a touching photo that highlighted their enduring love and partnership. Often regarded as one of Bollywood’s most admired couples, they appeared to be in a good place, which makes the latest rumors more surprising.

Despite their attempts to keep their personal lives private, the couple has always been under intense media scrutiny. Every public appearance and social media activity is closely watched and analyzed. Aishwarya’s decision to attend such a high-profile event without her family was bound to attract significant media attention and spark gossip.

Currently, neither Aishwarya nor Abhishek has addressed the latest speculations publicly, leaving their followers in suspense. Given the couple’s history of overcoming such rumors, it is likely they will address the speculation soon, putting an end to the latest round of gossip.