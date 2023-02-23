Backstreet Boys announce Saudi, UAE and India 2023 tour dates

The band will perform their best hits.

Published: 23rd February 2023 9:56 pm IST
Backstreet Boys (Photo: Twitter)

American pop group the Backstreet Boys will perform in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, India and four other countries in May 2023, as part of their worldwide DNA tour.

Formed in 1993, the Backstreet Boys have sold over 130 million albums, making them the most successful boy band of all time.

The Backstreet Boys will perform their best hits such as “Everybody,” “Shape of My Heart” and “I Want It That Way.”

The five-piece band, consisting of AJ McLean, Howie D, Nick Carter, Kevin Richardson and Brian Littrell, have enjoyed global success for over 25 years and are widely considered the most successful boyband of all time.

Backstreet Boys tour dates

  • May 1, 2023 – Cairo, Egypt – Zed East
  • May 4, 2023 – Mumbai, India – Jio Gardens
  • May 5, 2023 – Delhi, India – Delhi NCR
  • May 7, 2023 – Abu Dhabi, UAE – Etihad Arena
  • May 9, 2023 – Zallaq, Bahrain – Al Dana Amphitheatre
  • May 11, 2023 – Jeddah, Saudi Arabia – F1 Site
  • May 13, 2023 – Tel Aviv, Isreal – Live Park
  • May 16, 2023 – Cape Town, South Africa
  • May 19, 2023 — Pretoria, South Africa

Ticket prices will be revealed soon and will go on sale on Friday, February 24, at 12 pm on the Backstreet Boys, TicketMaster and Live Nation websites.

