Backstreet Boys announce Saudi, UAE and India 2023 tour dates

American pop group the Backstreet Boys will perform in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, India and four other countries in May 2023, as part of their worldwide DNA tour.

Formed in 1993, the Backstreet Boys have sold over 130 million albums, making them the most successful boy band of all time.

The Backstreet Boys will perform their best hits such as “Everybody,” “Shape of My Heart” and “I Want It That Way.”

The five-piece band, consisting of AJ McLean, Howie D, Nick Carter, Kevin Richardson and Brian Littrell, have enjoyed global success for over 25 years and are widely considered the most successful boyband of all time.

May 1, 2023 – Cairo, Egypt – Zed East

May 4, 2023 – Mumbai, India – Jio Gardens

May 5, 2023 – Delhi, India – Delhi NCR

May 7, 2023 – Abu Dhabi, UAE – Etihad Arena

May 9, 2023 – Zallaq, Bahrain – Al Dana Amphitheatre

May 11, 2023 – Jeddah, Saudi Arabia – F1 Site

May 13, 2023 – Tel Aviv, Isreal – Live Park

May 16, 2023 – Cape Town, South Africa

May 19, 2023 — Pretoria, South Africa

Ticket prices will be revealed soon and will go on sale on Friday, February 24, at 12 pm on the Backstreet Boys, TicketMaster and Live Nation websites.