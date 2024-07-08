Badminton players appeal for equal treatment after Maharashtra rewards cricketers

India’s ace badminton player Chirag Shetty is deeply frustrated and unhappy. This is not the right frame of mind for a champion player who will soon be representing India at the Paris Olympic Games. But the unfair decision-making of the Maharashtra government has created a wedge between our sportsmen. Those who are not cricketers are feeling ignored and unwanted.

When the Maharashtra government decided to give a handsome cash reward of Rs 11 crores to the victorious Indian cricket team and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde felicitated some of the cricketers, Mumbai-born Chirag Shetty’s hurt sentiments could not be contained.

He lashed out at the Maharashtra government with strong words. “I would like to inform them (the Maharashtra government) that we Indian badminton players won the Thomas Cup in 2022. In badminton, it is the equivalent of cricket’s World Cup. All of us, as members of the Indian team, shocked the world’s most powerful badminton nation, Indonesia. Why did the government ignore our feat?” Chirag questioned.

“I was a member of the team. I was born in Mumbai. Why were we left out and not recognized when the Maharashtra government can honour and reward World Cup-winning cricketers? The government should treat all sports equally,” he said.

No ill feeling towards cricketers

He clarified that he had no ill will towards cricketers. He stated that he and his teammates had eagerly watched the T20 World Cup final and celebrated India’s victory. But what was causing heartache was the attitude of the government and politicians who always gave importance to cricket while turning their eyes away from other sports.

Saina Nehwal’s viewpoint

Two days ago, it was Saina Nehwal who expressed similar views. In a podcast, the former superstar of Indian badminton and her husband P. Kashyap, also a well-known badminton player, lamented the fact that sports other than cricket were suffering from absence of encouragement.

“Apart from cricket, India lacks a sporting culture. If a fraction of the amount that is spent on cricket is spent on other sports too, India can become a sports powerhouse like China,” Saina said.

Her husband Kashyap agreed with her and explained how difficult it was to win medals in any sport. In modern sports a considerable amount of money has to be spent on equipment, coaching, acquiring training facilities, traveling to tournaments abroad, doctor’s fees for treatment of injuries, and entry fees for different events.

A better option

If the Maharashtra government had truly wanted to encourage the cricketers, a better way would have been to use the money to set up a grassroots training scheme for youngsters who lack basic facilities to play different games. Nowadays, many schools do not have playgrounds. Such a scheme could have been named after the successful cricketers. Surely the cricket players who already have enough wealth would have welcomed such a move.

Politicians do it for publicity

It is not only the Maharashtra government that is guilty of harboring a bias in favour of cricket. Many other governments and ministers also do the same. Because it gives them publicity. They want to be seen with glamorous cricket players and by handing over large sums they wish to create an image of being sports lovers.

But as long as this bias exists, it will create an imbalance in society. Children who are attracted to sports and have the necessary skills will gravitate only towards cricket and neglect all other games.

Despite everything, we have produced champions like Dingko Singh, Mary Kom, and Nikhat Zareen in boxing, Neeraj Chopra in javelin throwing, Sania Mirza in tennis, and P.V. Sindhu and Saina Nehwal in badminton to name only a few.

Politicians must wake up

But if our political leaders do not wake up from their deep slumber, it may not be long before India’s successes in other sports vanish forever. It took us years to overcome a slump and win Olympic medals. After a hockey gold in the 1980 Olympics, we had to wait for 16 years before Leander Paes fetched us a bronze in tennis in the 1996 Olympics.

Save other sports from drowning

Now that we are again beginning to win Olympic medals regularly, the different state governments should do everything in their power to maintain the momentum and not destroy it with biased decision-making.

Our badminton stars have appealed for equal treatment for all players regardless of which sport they play. It is hoped that our political leaders will pay heed to their call and save other sports from drowning in the tsunami of cricket.