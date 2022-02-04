Badruddin Ajmal, Nawab Malik condemn attack on Asaduddin Owaisi

Hyderabad: President of the All India United Democratic Front Badruddin Ajmal and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) national spokesperson Nawab Malik on Friday condemned the attack on AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi in Uttar Pradesh.

Ajmal tweeted, “Strongly condemn the attack on @asadowaisi Sahab by some gunmen at Chhajarsi toll plaza in UP. It’s horrible & disturbing to learn that an MP is not safe in UP. I demand a high level investigation into the matter & stringent action against the culprits & conspirators. @Uppolice”.

Sharing his video, Nawab Malik wrote, “The attack on @asadowaisi ‘s convoy in Uttar Pradesh is concerning. The Election Commission needs to intervene in the issue with seriousness. @dgpup must look after in providing the security to candidates contesting in the elections”.

Firing incident

Two men opened fire at Asaduddin Owaisi’s car when he was returning to Delhi after campaigning in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut. Owaisi escaped unhurt in the incident.

The MP’s SUV came under attack at a toll plaza in Hapur in western Uttar Pradesh. He left for Delhi in another vehicle.

Owaisi has demanded the Election Commission to order an independent inquiry into the attack. He also sought an inquiry by the governments in UP and at the Centre.

Owaisi has been campaigning aggressively in UP for the last few weeks. His party has already announced that it will contest 100 seats in the state.

