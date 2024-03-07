Badruddin Ajmal will be arrested if he practices ‘magical healing’: Assam CM

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday warned All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief and Lok Sabha MP Badruddin Ajmal not to practice “magical healing” in the state, otherwise he might get arrested.

While launching several development projects in the state’s Lakhimpur district, the Chief Minister said: “Badruddin Ajmal practices magical healing, and he tried his tricks during his public meetings also. But the Assam Assembly has passed a Bill to ban magical healing in the state. Anybody who practices this will be put behind bars.”

Sarma also asserted that Badruddin Ajmal may not follow what he said, but the AIUDF leader must abide by the Assam Healing (Prevention of Evil) Practices Bill, 2024, passed by the Assembly.

The Assam government passed the Bill in the recently concluded Budget Session of the Assembly that would outlaw “magical healing” in the name of therapy and suggests harsh penalties for anybody who engages in it.

The Bill intends to prohibit and eliminate practices of magical healing in the name of treatment of certain diseases and conditions such as deafness, speechlessness, blindness, physical deformity, autism, etc.