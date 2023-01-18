Badshah’s Hyderabad concert: Date, venue, ticket prices and more

Mumbai: Popular rapper Badshah, who is currently visiting various cities in India, is all set to perform in Hyderabad on January 28. The venue for his concert is Gachibowli Stadium. The rapper is on his maiden India tour under ‘ The Paagal Tour’ which he started from Mumbai on December 24 last year and will wind it up in Bengaluru on March 18.

Taking to Instagram, Badshah wrote, “Hyderabad, be ready!! After Mumbai, Paagalpan is enroute to Hyderabad to meet everyone on 28th January with The Paagal tour presented by @8pmpremiumblackofficial and curated by @bollyboomindia. Ye to bas Shuruaat hai!”

Singers’ fans from Hyderabad are also eagerly waiting to catch the glimpse of their favourite rapper.

Ticket Prices For Badshah’s Hyderabad Show

The tickets for the concert can be booked on Book My Show only. The tickets are priced at Rs 799 onwards. The time of the concert is 7: 00 pm on 28th January (Saturday). Click here for more details.

Badshah informed about his multi-city tour on his social media handles earlier. Check out it below

After Hyderabad, Badshah will perform in Kolkata on February 5 followed by Gurugram on February 18, Pune on March 4, and Bengaluru on March 18. He has already performed in Mumbai on December 24, Guwahati on January 7 and will visit Ahmedabad on January 21.