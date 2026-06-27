Bahrain says Iranian drones targeted its territory

Manama: The Bahraini Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday, June 27, condemned what it described as an Iranian drone attack targeting the Kingdom’s territory at dawn, calling it a violation of its sovereignty and a threat to the safety of citizens and residents.

In a statement, the ministry said the attack breached international law and conventions prohibiting attacks on civilian infrastructure and the intimidation of civilians. It also accused Tehran of undermining regional and international efforts to de-escalate tensions.

Bahrain blames Iran for undermining peace efforts

Bahrain said Iran bore responsibility for disrupting peace initiatives, alleging that its continued actions were aimed at destabilising regional security and spreading instability.

The ministry said peace could not be achieved through intimidation or aggression, adding that the Kingdom remained committed to its principles and that national unity would not be shaken by external threats.

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The statement also referred to UN Security Council Resolution 2817 (2026), which Bahrain said it submitted on behalf of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states and Jordan. According to the ministry, the resolution received the backing of 136 countries, reflecting broad international support. It said Iran’s continued actions challenged that international consensus.

Gulf states express support

Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the GCC condemned the reported attack and reaffirmed their support for Bahrain’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Kuwait said the incident violated international law and warned that continued attacks could undermine regional efforts to reduce tensions. The UAE reiterated its solidarity with Bahrain, while GCC Secretary-General Jassim Al-Budaiwi said attacks on civilian facilities threatened regional peace and security.

UAE condemns the reported drone attack on Bahrain. (Photo: UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

Kuwait condemns the reported drone attack on Bahrain. (Photo: Kuwait MFA)

معالي الأمين العام لمجلس التعاون @jasemalbudaiwi ، يدين بأشد العبارات الهجمات الإيرانية الغادرة على مملكة البحرين، واستهدافها للبنى والأعيان المدنية .https://t.co/HL3WfthpBl#مجلس_التعاون#مملكة_البحرين pic.twitter.com/ipIH6WS91t — مجلس التعاون (@GCCSG) June 27, 2026

Attack follows renewed US-Iran tensions

The alleged drone attack followed US strikes on Iranian missile, drone and radar sites on Saturday morning. Washington said the operation came after accusing Tehran of targeting a commercial vessel transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

Later on Saturday, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said its naval forces had launched strikes against US military positions in the region in response to the American attacks. The force warned of a stronger response if the US continued its military operations.

The developments came despite the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, brokered by Pakistan, which entered into force on June 18. The agreement was electronically signed by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and US President Donald Trump and was intended to support de-escalation between the two countries.