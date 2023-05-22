Bahrain set to restore diplomatic relations with Lebanon

Manama: A day after the Arab League summit was held in Saudi Arabia, the Kingdom of Bahrain announced the resumption of diplomatic relations with Lebanon.

The decision comes after more than a year break prompted by a spat over the conflict in Yemen.

The Bahraini Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Saturday, “The Kingdom has decided to resume diplomatic representation at the level of ambassadors with brotherly Lebanon in order to strengthen brotherly relations between the two countries and peoples and mutual respect.”

It indicated that this step also comes “in accordance with the principles of the Charter of the League of Arab States, and the provisions of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of 1961.”

مملكة البحرين تقرر استئناف التمثيل الدبلوماسي على مستوى السفراء مع الجمهورية اللبنانيةhttps://t.co/tq5BgZlyC3 pic.twitter.com/uKGtsNNQQr — وزارة الخارجية 🇧🇭 (@bahdiplomatic) May 20, 2023

Welcoming the decision, Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati said, “We value and welcome the decision in the context of the brotherly relations between the two countries.”

In October 2021, Bahrain and other Gulf countries followed Saudi Arabia in recalling their diplomats after the then-Lebanese Minister of Information George Qirdahi criticised Saudi Arabia’s intervention in Yemen.

Despite the resumption of Saudi-Lebanese relations diplomatic relations between Bahrain and Lebanon remained tense following Manama holding anti-Bahrain events in Beirut.