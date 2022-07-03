Baig dazzles in India’s top rated web series ‘She Season 2’

India’s top rated web series ‘SHE’ Season 2 on NETFLIX, which is trending at the global top-10 most viewed series has a striking Hyderabadi presence.

Mohammad Ali Baig playing the suave DCP Alam in the thriller steals the show as a no non-sense, high ranking IPS officer with his restrained, dignified performance probing the drug cartel in Mumbai. The Imtiaz Ali (filmmaker known for ‘Highway’, ‘Jab We Met’, ‘Rockstar’ etc.) has written the series in which a female protagonist is an undercover agent.

Mohammad Ali Baig in web series [Photo credit: Netflix]

Mohammad Ali Baig, known for his striking portrayal of historical figures on global stage is a Padmasri awardee. He commendably switches his time in India and abroad playing various characteristics in theatre, in webseries and in Tamil cinema. Tamil film ‘Aruvi’ that he debuted with in 2017 was the biggest blockbuster of Tamil cinema of the year. He will soon be seen as a maverick mathematician co-starring with south Indian star Vikram in ‘Cobra’, due for worldwide release earlynext month. With another southern star Karthi, he plays a two-timing antagonist alongwith Chunky Pandey in ‘Sardar’ being presently shot.

Director Arif Ali, Actor Mohammad Ali Baig and Producer Imtiaz Ali at SHE season 2 launch party in Mumbai

Not just adjusting to various platforms of stage, OTT and big screen, Baig also comfortably sways in languages, from pure Urdu and crisp English plays to chaste Telugu in web series and Tamil in films. His true-blue grooming in theatre under his legendary father late Qadir Ali Baig proves a trump card in his virtuoso performances across platforms, languages and countries. He has a rare distinction of having performed at both the revered Oxford University and the Edinburgh Festival in UK. His popularity in theatre draws audiences in four-digit figures at iconic venues across the globe.

Mohammad Ali Baig in web series [Photo credit: Netflix]

Many of his fans and followers took to Twitter and social media to thank him for making Hyderabad proud with his virtuoso performance of DCP Alam with finesse, dignity and command.