Bail for Telugu art director Anand Sai’s son in hit-and-run case

Anand Sai is a prominent figure in the Telugu film industry and elite social circles, with close association with Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan.

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Telugu art director Anand Sai's son with his father at a celebratory event.

Hyderabad: Sandeep, son of prominent Telugu cinema art director Anand Sai, who was apprehended in a fatal hit-and-run case, was granted bail late Tuesday night (September 1) by the Upparpally Court.

Sandeep was arrested the previous day after he allegedly ran over the victim, Nanda Kishor Kumar Ray alias Nandulal, near the Outer Ring Road (ORR) and Khajaguda.

Police said Nandulal was trying to cross the road when Sandeep’s car struck him down. The young man reportedly fled the scene, leaving Nandulal profusely bleeding. A student, Zaid Shah Qadri, tried to rescue him from the road when another speeding car hit him. Qadri was critically injured.

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Anand Sai is a prominent figure in the Telugu film industry and elite social circles, with close association with Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan. He is also known for designing the Yadadri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple and is a member of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Board.

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Veena Nair

Veena Nair is the Online Editor at Siasat.com, where she primarily reports on religious and community-based hate crimes across India. Previously, she worked as a sub-editor at The New Indian… More »
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