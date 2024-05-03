Bail granted to men accused of firing at Asaduddin Owaisi’s car

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court has granted bail to the two persons who had allegedly fired shots at Lok Sabha Member of Parliament (MP) and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chief Asaduddin Owaisi’s vehicle during the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections of 2022.

Justice Pankaj Bhatia, while granting bail to the accused said that the accused Sachin Sharma and Subham Gurjar had not been named in the First Information Report (FIR).

They were linked with the offence only on the basis of the opinion expressed by the Investigating Officer after analysing the CCTV footage, the court added.

The court further said that the evidence linking the applicants with the offence in question are prima facie weak evidence.

“The material of verifying and matching the identity of the persons seen in the CCTV footage with the actual photographs prima-facie appears to be missing from the case diary. Thus, the evidence linking the applicants with the offence in question is prima-facie weak evidence at this stage,” said the Court.

The Court also added that in the three statements recorded so far, the names of the accused had not surfaced and that the victim as well as the two persons who were with him in the car did not know the accused.

However, the victim through his lawyer moved an intervention application before the Court.

In the application, it was submitted that one of the accused, after being granted bail in 2022, had bragged before the media that he had no remorse and would not apologise at all.

However, the Court said that the interview “prima-facice appears to be in the realm of speech or interview given by applicant no.1 before the telemedia and there being nothing more to suggest that actual threat was issued by the applicant to the victim”.

Gunshots were fired at AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi’s car in Pilkhuwa of Hapur district of Uttar Pradesh during the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections of 2022.