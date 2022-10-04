Bajaj Electronics IPO to remain open till October 7

Mumbai: The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Electronic Mart India Limited (EMIL), (Bajaj Electronics) will remain open till October 7. The price band for a share of EMIL has been fixed at Rs 56-59.

Those who want to invest in the IPO need to buy 254 equity shares and in multiples of 254 thereafter. At the upper band of Rs 59, the cost of a lot will be Rs 14,986.

Out of the total lots, 50 percent is reserved for qualified institutional investors (QII), 35 percent for retail investors, and 15 percent for non-institutional investors.

EMIL operates outlets in the name of Bajaj Electronics

EMIL which is the largest company in south India and the fourth largest in the country operates a chain of outlets in the name of Bajaj Electronics in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

It was 1980 when Pavan Kumar Bajaj started operating outlets in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The first outlet was opened at Lakdikapul.

Currently, it has 112 stores in 36 various cities in two Telugu states. Now, it is planning to increase stores in the two states and gradually expand in NCR.