Bajrang Dal leader warns Telangana dandiya organisers over ‘love jihad’

"We will teach them a lesson," he said in a reference to minority communities.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 23rd September 2025 8:43 pm IST
Telangana Bajrang Dal leader warns Muslims against attending Devi Navrathri dandiya events in the state.
Shivaramulu, convener of Bajrang Dal in Telangana.

Hyderabad: In an attempt to create communal disharmony, Bajrang Dal Telangana convener Shivaramulu warned Muslims should not attend Devi Navratri dandiya events, alleging it gives rise to ‘love jihad.’

He threatened organisers of dandiya events that Bajrang Dal workers will “deal” against them if they allow non-Hindus to participate.

“Hindus do not go to mosques and churches during their festivals. Why should they be allowed to enter ours? This is a Hindu-only festival. But they are entering these festivities wrongfully, and subjecting our girls to ‘love jihad’,” he alleged.

Memory Khan Seminar

“If we see any non-Hindu participant, the Bajrang Dal workers will teach them a lesson,” he added, dismissing police action.

‘Love jihad’ is a conspiracy theory that accuses Muslim men of intentionally and strategically alluring non-Muslim women with the intent to marry and “convert them” to Islam as part of an “Islamisation project.”

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 23rd September 2025 8:43 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button