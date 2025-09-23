Bajrang Dal leader warns Telangana dandiya organisers over ‘love jihad’

Hyderabad: In an attempt to create communal disharmony, Bajrang Dal Telangana convener Shivaramulu warned Muslims should not attend Devi Navratri dandiya events, alleging it gives rise to ‘love jihad.’

He threatened organisers of dandiya events that Bajrang Dal workers will “deal” against them if they allow non-Hindus to participate.

“Hindus do not go to mosques and churches during their festivals. Why should they be allowed to enter ours? This is a Hindu-only festival. But they are entering these festivities wrongfully, and subjecting our girls to ‘love jihad’,” he alleged.

— The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) September 23, 2025

“If we see any non-Hindu participant, the Bajrang Dal workers will teach them a lesson,” he added, dismissing police action.

‘Love jihad’ is a conspiracy theory that accuses Muslim men of intentionally and strategically alluring non-Muslim women with the intent to marry and “convert them” to Islam as part of an “Islamisation project.”