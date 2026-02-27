Bajrang Dal questions security of Hindus in Telangana

Hyderabad: The Telangana Bajrang Dal convener, Srikanth, on Friday, February 27, raised a question on the “security of Hindus” in the state.

“Since the Congress government came to power in Telangana, it has been appeasing the Muslims, and that’s why attacks on Hindus and temples have increased,” he alleged. Srikan also alleged that those who question such incidents are being booked unlawfully.

At a meeting held at the Vishva Hindu Parishad office in Hyderabad, Srikant urged Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy to ensure the safety of Hindus and temples in the state. The convener alleged that gaurakshaks are also being booked for preventing the transportation of cattle.

Bajrang Dal slams ‘Muslim appeasement’

“How is it ok to arrest the gaurakshaks to appease Muslims?” he asked, adding that action must be taken against those who transport cattle illegally.

Srikant also said that, “looking at how the government is ignoring these acts, it is likely that Hindus in Telangana will face the same challenges as the minorities in Bangladesh and Pakistan.”

“Today in Telangana, any Hindu walking on the street is not safe,” he added.

The convener alleged that some people from the minority would take to the streets and reiterated the demand to protect the Hindu community.

“If the chief minster doesn’t provide protection to us, then who will ?” Srikant asked.