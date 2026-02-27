SC refuses status quo on 57.09 acres of disputed land in Hyderabad’s Kondapur

Hyderabad: The Supreme Court has refused to grant status quo on 57.09 acres of disputed land in Survey No. 59 in Kondapur, Hyderabad.

The court clarified that even if construction activities have already begun on the land, it would not restrain them at this stage. However, it made it clear that any such construction would be subject to the final outcome of the pending petition.

Background of the dispute

The dispute dates back to claims made by Kasani Gnaneshwar and others, who approached a trial court seeking mutation of the land in their names. They argued that the land had been assigned to their forefathers under the ‘Lavani Rules, 1950’, and therefore should be reflected in the revenue records accordingly.

On April 26, 2002, the trial court ruled in their favour.

High court overturns trial court order

Challenging the trial court’s decision, the state government approached the High Court in the same year. On September 3, 2025, the High Court set aside the 2002 judgment, effectively overturning the relief granted to the petitioners.

Aggrieved by the High Court’s order, Kasani and others moved the Supreme Court.

Plea for status quo rejected

In a related development, a separate petition filed by Neerukonda Baburajendra Prasad came up for hearing on Thursday before a bench comprising Justice Sundresh and Justice NK Singh.

Counsel for the petitioner argued that certain individuals were attempting to encroach upon the open land and sought a status quo order to prevent further activity.

State govt opposes plea

Opposing the plea, state government counsel Devina Sehgal informed the bench that in the main matter, the Supreme Court had not even issued notices so far. She also pointed out that a large number of caveats had been filed in the case.

The bench had earlier taken them on record only for the purpose of hearing and had adjourned the matter to March.

Taking note of the submissions, Justice Sundresh agreed to tag the present petition with the main batch of cases. The bench said all related matters would be heard together in due course and adjourned the proceedings.