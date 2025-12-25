Bajrang Dal, VHP recite Hanuman Chalisa outside church in Bareilly on Christmas eve

As the world celebrates Christmas Eve on December 24, members of Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) decided to recite Hanuman Chalisa in front of Bishop Conrad School, a prominent church located at the Cantonment area of Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly district.

The whole episode took place in police presence. A video has surfaced on social media platforms.

Two days ago, Bajrang Dal members verbally abused a group consisting of women and children during Christmas celebrations in Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar.

The group was spotted celebrating with Santa Claus hats, which irked the Hindutva workers who alleged religious conversion was taking place. A video of the confrontation surfaced on a social media platform where the Bajrang Dal workers are heard yelling at them, “celebrate it in your own homes.”