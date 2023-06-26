Bajrang Dal’s nationwide campaign from Sept to raise awareness against ‘love jihad’

Raipur: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Sunday said its frontal outfit Bajrang Dal will launch a nationwide campaign in September this year to raise awareness over issues like “attacks” on Hindu family system, “rising love jihad” cases, and illegal religious conversions.

The aim of the initiative is to unite Hindus to tackle these issues, it said.

The right-wing organisation said, the biggest attack on the Hindu family system seems to be coming from the entertainment world.

The two-day Central Governing Council meeting of the VHP concluded here on Sunday with a resolution to stop “attacks” on Hindu family system and ban on religious conversions, an office-bearer of the organisation said.

Briefing about the decisions, VHP’s central working president Alok Kumar said we are concerned over all-around attacks on the Hindu family system and increasing incidents of ‘love jihad’ and illegal religious conversions.

“We have decided that the Bajrang Dal will take out a nationwide ‘Shaurya Jagran Yatras’ from September 30 to October 14. Through these yatras, Hindus living in every corner of the country will be organised and enabled to deal with these problems,” he added.

‘Love jihad’ is a term used by right-wing organisations to allege a conspiracy to convert Hindu women to Islam through marriage.

Besides, revered saints will undertake country-wide tours to connect people with families and to highlight the importance of social and national values of life around this Diwali, he added.

Releasing a copy of the resolution on the Hindu family system, he said that in the last few decades, our strong family system has been deeply hurt by the entertainment world, academicians inspired by anti-Hindu ideologies, court decisions and materialistic mentalities.

As a result, this unique system that connects a person to family, society and nation and takes him to the welfare of the world has been muddled and disintegrated, he said.

“The biggest attack on the family system seems to be coming from the entertainment world.

‘Swechhachaarita’ (licentiousness) is being glorified through movies, web series, various serials, etc, and the family system is being made an object of ridicule,” he said.

The industrial world is also conspiring to cut off society from its basic roots and culture by insulting our culture, values and traditions in its advertisements. They are seen encouraging greed-based unrestrained consumerism instead of a need-based restrained life, he said.

The VHP has requested all the governments to make their constructive contribution in strengthening this system while making education policy or framing family related laws. The Censor Board and the governments have been urged to discharge their responsibilities in this regard with more “alertness and sensitivity” he said.

The resolution also said that the judiciary is also expected to keep this in mind while giving decisions, he said.

The Shaurya Jagran Yatras will be taken out across the country at the block level with the special focus to connect the young generation. Apart from the expansion of its Bal Sanskar Kendras, the VHP will also expand conducting examinations on Gita/Ramayana etc, in schools and colleges throughout the country, he added.