Bajrang Muni granted bail in hate speech case, says no remorse for actions

Only 10 days after Hindu religious leader Bajrang Muni Das’ arrest for hateful and derogatory comments against Muslim women where he threatened to rape them, in full public view, he has been granted bail.

Speaking to reporters, a very confident Das said that he has no guilt for what he said. Expressing faith in the judiciary he also said that he did this to protect his religion.

“In the name of protecting my religion, if I have to go to jail a million times, I am ready to go. I do not mind giving my life for my religion,” said Das.

It is pertinent to note that before his arrest on April 13, Das had released a video of apology after facing backlash for his comments on women. However, today, the hate-monger today says that he holds no remorse for his actions.

Bajrang Muni who gave rape threats to Muslim women on 3 occasions is out on bail within 10 days.



After coming out, he said he has no guilt and he said it for his religion. He has full faith in Indian law.#BajrangMuni #ArrestBajarangMuni #SaveIndianMuslims pic.twitter.com/EefUzHECEB — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) April 24, 2022

Das Muni is the mahant of Maharshi Shri Lakshman Das Udasin Ashram in Khairabad town of Sitapur district.

Following the video of the saffron-clad seer delivering a hate speech against Muslims and inciting sexual violence against Muslim women, surfaced on social media on April 7, Muslims in Khairabad town of Uttar Pradesh held a protest demanding the immediate arrest of Bajrang Muni.

Bajrang Muni Das can be heard saying in the video that if any Hindu girl is teased by a man belonging to the Muslim community, then he will brazenly rape Muslim women.