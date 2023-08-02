Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat return to India ahead of WFI polls

New Delhi: Olympic medalist wrestler Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat have returned to India after completion of their respective training camps in Kyrgyzstan’s Issyk-Kul and Budapest.

However, Bajrang came back a little early as his date of returning was August 5-6.

A source told IANS that both the wrestlers are well aware of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) elections, scheduled for August 12, and want to keep a close watch as Anita Sheoran, a wrestler from Haryana, filed her candidature for the vacant president’s post.

The 38-year-old grappler, who won a Commonwealth Games gold medal back in 2010, is reportedly one of the four candidates contesting for the president’s role. She is also the only female to be running for the top position.

According to reports, Anita is also a key witness in the sexual harassment case against outgoing chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

“Yes, both the wrestlers have come back as their training camps got over,” sources close to wrestlers told IANS. Asked if WFI election is also the reason, the source neither denied it nor confirmed it.

Earlier, returning officer Justice MM Kumar stated about the nominations, which were filed on July 31.

“Against 15 posts, 30 persons have applied. There are four candidates for president’s post, three for senior vice-president, six for vice-president, three for secretary-general, two for treasurer, three for joint secretary and nine for executive members,” Kumar had said.