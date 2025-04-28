Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2: Salman Khan may return as Pawan soon

Mumbai: Salman Khan is one of the biggest and most loved stars in India. Over the years, he has given so many blockbuster movies and broken many box office records. Recently, Salman’s film Sikandar released with a lot of hype and huge expectations. Sadly, it received bad reviews from both critics and fans. The film didn’t do well at the box office and was called a disaster. This left many of his fans disappointed.

Fans Waiting for a Strong Comeback

After Sikandar, fans and well-wishers have been eagerly looking forward to Salman’s next moves. On social media, many fans have even written open letters asking him to choose better scripts. One common wish from fans is for Salman to do more heart-touching films like Bajrangi Bhaijaan, which gave him a lot of love and respect.

The Big News About Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2

Now, there is exciting news! One of his most loved films is Bajrangi Bhaijaan, which released in 2015 and became a massive hit, winning hearts all over the world.

The writer of Bajrangi Bhaijaan, V. Vijayendra Prasad, recently revealed that he met Salman Khan during Eid and shared a new story idea. Salman liked it! This has given fans a lot of hope that Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 could soon happen. Reports also say that director Kabir Khan might return for the sequel, but nothing is confirmed yet.

Fans are super excited because Bajrangi Bhaijaan was one of the most beautiful films of Salman’s career. If everything goes well, we might soon see him back as the kind-hearted Pawan, ready to win our hearts again!