Bakrid: Neighbours object man bringing goat to his house in Maha

Thane: A section of residents of a housing complex in Maharashtra’s Thane district objected to a man bringing a goat to his house ahead of Bakrid, police said on Wednesday.

The police rushed to the housing society located in Bhayander area following the incident on Tuesday evening. They held discussions with the residents and pacified them, a station house officer (SHO) at Mira Road police station told PTI.

A video of the incident went viral on social media platforms in which some people were seen shouting and preventing the man from taking the goat to his house.

The police official said the man informs the police every year in advance about the procedure of bringing a goat to his house ahead of Bakrid as he has no other place to keep it.

Hundreds of JP Infra Housing Society members clashed with police while chanting "Jai Shri Ram" at Mira Road, Mumbai, over a Muslim resident named Mohsin Sheikh bringing home a lamb for Eid-ul-Adha.

“The man takes the goat away the next day and the animal is not slaughtered at his residence,” the official said.

The man has now been told to take the animal out of his house in the presence of police, he said.

No formal complaint has been received in this connection and no offence registered, the official said