Bakrid scam: Fake payment apps used to dupe livestock sellers in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: With Bakrid just around the corner, Hyderabad police have sounded an alert for livestock traders after two cases of digital payment fraud came to light in the city, where fraudsters used counterfeit mobile payment applications to dupe sellers of sheep and goats at local markets.

The incidents were reported within the limits of Kanchanbagh and Rajendranagar police stations under the Hyderabad Commissionerate. In the first case, six individuals arrived at a livestock market on three motorcycles, struck a deal with a seller and showed him a fake payment screen on a counterfeit PhonePe-like application to make it appear that Rs 68,000 had been transferred. They then left with the animals without making any actual payment.

In a separate incident at Rajendranagar, four individuals used the same method to walk away with sheep worth Rs 48,000.

In both cases, the victims realised they had been cheated only after checking their bank accounts later and finding no money had been credited. They subsequently filed complaints with the police.

The modus operandi involves fraudsters installing fake UPI payment applications on their phones that mimic the interface of popular apps such as PhonePe and display a convincing “payment successful” screen, complete with a transaction ID and animation, without any actual money leaving their account. Sellers in busy markets, distracted by the rush of customers, are particularly vulnerable to this trick.

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Police have urged all livestock traders to take precautions before handing over animals. Sellers should not rely on a payment confirmation screen shown on a buyer’s phone. Instead, they must verify the transaction on their own device by checking for an official bank SMS or opening their banking or UPI application to confirm the amount has been credited. For large transactions, accepting cash remains the safest option.

Anyone who notices suspicious behaviour or believes they have been targeted should call the emergency helpline Dial 100 immediately.