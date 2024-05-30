Balakrishna pushes Telugu actress on stage, video goes viral

Hyderabad: Tollywood superstar Nandamuri Balakrishna has found himself at the center of a social media storm after a video emerged showing him pushing away actress Anjali during a promotional event for the film “Gangs of Godavari.” The incident has sparked outrage and heated discussions online, with netizens expressing their disapproval of Balakrishna’s behavior.

The incident occurred during a pre-release event for “Gangs of Godavari,” where Nandamuri Balakrishna was invited as a chief guest. Actress Anjali, who stars in the film alongside Vishwak Sen and Neha Shetty, was also present on stage.

In the viral video, Balakrishna is seen pushing Anjali after she apparently couldn’t hear him. Anjali’s co-star Neha was visibly shocked by the gesture, but Anjali herself seemed calm and laughed it off. The exact words exchanged between Balakrishna and Anjali before the push remain unclear.

Social Media Backlash

Netizens wasted no time in expressing their outrage over Balakrishna’s actions. Many criticized him for his “disrespectful” behavior towards women.

Appalling behaviour by Balakrishna and an understandable reaction by the junior artist who laughed it off, but the most horrifying part of this video is the crowd’s reaction to a blatant act of assault, cheering and hooting in approval.



pic.twitter.com/kVO1UgYsP1 — Siddharth (@DearthOfSid) May 29, 2024

Balayya misbehaving with women once again. Unsurprising….. https://t.co/VYbSAEqmrj — Imthiaz Muhassin (@ImthiazMuhassin) May 30, 2024

The way Indians treat their celebrities as gods, I feel they are way more stupid than us. https://t.co/cSlkaiWWLy — zaitoon (@zarqajaved) May 30, 2024

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta’s Reaction

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta also weighed in on the controversy. He tweeted, “Who is this scumbag?” referring to Balakrishna’s aggressive behavior towards Anjali on stage.