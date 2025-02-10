‘Balcony me hi Bedroom hai’: Internet reacts to smallest Rs 25K room in Bengaluru

Ever dreamed of living in New York? Well, wait no longer—Bengaluru’s housing crisis offers the same cramped experience at an equally bank-breaking cost.

A video shared recently by an Instagram user “abhiskks_17” (real name Abhishek) shows him giving a tour of his 1 BR (Bedroom-balcony) house which is just wide enough for him to spread his arms out. Abhishek playfully displays how the limited space offers many cost saving benefits like not having to spend on additional furniture because, ofcourse, there is no room for it. He also gives a “tour” of the balcony which barely accommodates two people standing.

People have left amused reactions to the video saying “yeh tho shuru hothe hi khatam hogaya bhai” (it ended before even starting) and “Isse badi toh meri toilet hai” (my toilet is bigger than this).

Others remarked sarcastically “Bhai balcony me hi room hai aap samjhe nahi” meaning the room is included ‘in’ the balcony not ‘with’ the balcony.

Some people have likened the room to the ones in Mumbai while others drew its comparison to a store room. The video has drawn attention to the growing housing crisis in the IT hub owing to the rise in population and migration.