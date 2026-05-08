Ballari SP’s gunman held for extorting Rs 3L from illegal rice transporter

Amravati: In a case of alleged extortion involving police personnel, the gunman attached to Ballari Superintendent of Police (SP) Suman D Pennekar has been arrested for allegedly extorting money from an illegal rice transporter by misusing the SP squad’s name.

The accused, identified as Devaraj, along with his associates, was arrested by Moka police following a complaint filed by Sharabhayya, who was allegedly involved in transporting ration rice illegally.

According to police sources, the accused intercepted two lorries carrying Public Distribution System (PDS) rice from Madakeri towards Andhra Pradesh, posing as officials from the SP squad.

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The complaint said the accused initially demanded Rs 5 lakh from the transporter and later allegedly extorted Rs 3 lakh. They are also accused of threatening to seize the vehicles and send the transporter to jail if the money was not paid.

Following the complaint, Moka police registered a case and launched an investigation. During the probe, it was reportedly confirmed that Devaraj had misused the SP’s squad name to illegally collect money.

As the accused was serving as the personal gunman of the Ballari SP, the incident left the district police department humiliated. Taking serious note of the matter, SP Pennekar herself directed officials to investigate the allegations thoroughly and initiate legal action against those involved.

Police sources said Devaraj and his associates are currently being interrogated at the Moka police station to ascertain whether they were involved in similar extortion activities in the past.