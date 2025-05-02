Ban Ajaz Khan’s show ‘House Arrest’, demands Maharashtra BJP women president

Mumbai: Former Bigg Boss 7 contestant Ajaz Khan has once again found himself in trouble over his explicit show House Arrest. Maharashtra BJP Mahila Morcha president Chitra Wagh has demanded a ban on the reality series, calling it “nothing but the epitome of vulgarity.”

Chitra Wagh took to X, formerly known as Twitter, where she shared a snippet from the show. In the clip, Ajaz is seen engaging contestants in conversations of an inappropriate nature and encouraging them to act out suggestive scenes.

She wrote: “ Stop giving a free pass to obscenity in the name of freedom of expression! Ban Ajaz Khan’s show ‘House Arrest’.”

“The show ‘House Arrest’ by Ajaz Khan, who calls himself an actor, is nothing but the epitome of vulgarity. This show, streamed on an app called Ullu, has clips that are now being freely circulated on social media—and they are extremely disgusting. Such content is easily accessible on children’s mobile phones.”

Chitra Wagh is saying that such shows degrade cultural values and harm the psychological well-being of future generations.

“These kinds of shows are not just an insult to our culture, but also an assault on the moral health of our society. They are a perverse attack on the minds of future generations.”

She went on to request the Minister of Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw to ban such applications.

“I urge the Honourable Minister of Information and Broadcasting, @AshwiniVaishnaw, to immediately ban not just the Ullu app, but all such apps that produce this type of content. ‘House Arrest’ is not mere content—it is an attack on the values of our society!”

Ajaz is known for his work in films such as Rakta Charitra and Allah Ke Banday and acted in several television shows including Rahe Tera Aashirwaad and Kahaani Hamaaray Mahaabhaarat Ki. He participated in the Salman Khan-hosted “Bigg Boss 7” in 2013.