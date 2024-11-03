Ban on Muslim vendors at Kumbh Mela is unfair and divisive, says Maulana

New Delhi: Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi, President of All India Muslim Jamaat, has slammed the Akhara Parishad’s proposal to prohibit Muslims from trading at the upcoming Kumbh Mela. Reacting to this, Razvi said that he wants the Kumbh to proceed peacefully and expressed concern that the Akhara Parishad’s decision could deepen anxieties among crores of people in India.

Expressing concern over the development, Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi pointed out: “This decision undermines religious tolerance and could lead to societal division.”

“Denying Muslims the opportunity to participate or conduct business at the Kumbh Mela poses a serious threat to social unity. This decision goes against the foundational values of our country, such as secularism and social harmony,” he remarked, adding: “When we aspire to live together as a society, such decisions inevitably push us toward division. Any fragmentation in society will negatively impact the nation’s unity and development.”

He urged the Uttar Pradesh government to intervene and retract such decisions to maintain social harmony. He assertively said that every community, regardless of religion or caste, deserves the right to coexist peacefully. He warned that failing to collaborate could lead to serious crises for the country.

Following an advisory discouraging the purchase of daily essentials from Muslim-owned shops, the Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP) a few days ago announced that non-Hindus will not be allowed to open shops during the upcoming Maha Kumbh Mela. A meeting will be held next week in Prayagraj to finalise this decision.

ABAP President Mahant Ravindra Puri had said that only Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, or Jain shop owners would be granted space and facilities at the event.

“This decision is not motivated by any animosity toward a particular caste or religion. However, frequent incidents involving the contamination of food have hurt devotees’ sentiments,” he explained.

The Mahakumbh, set to begin on January 13, 2025, in Prayagraj, will last until February 26 and is expected to attract millions of devotees from across the country. Preparations for the event have already commenced.