Ban on new construction around Musi, Esa rivers in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has banned new construction around the Musi and Esa rivers in Hyderabad to prevent unplanned development and protect the rivers’ ecosystem.

A committee of senior officials has been formed to oversee the regulation.

Role of the committee

The committee includes representatives from the Director of Town and Country Planning, Chief City Planner of GHMC, Director (Planning), HMDA, and Joint Managing Director of the Musi Riverfront Development Corporation.

Their role is to monitor activities under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) and ensure compliance.

Restrictions around Musi, Esa rivers in Hyderabad

As per the new orders, no developmental activities will be allowed within a 50-meter buffer zone of the rivers. There will be restrictions on developmental activities up to 100 meters.

No new construction will be allowed up to 100 meters until a master plan is finalized and approved.

Moreover, even public infrastructure projects within 100 meters must get prior clearance from the committee.

Officials will soon conduct inspections and create specific guidelines to regulate construction in the buffer zones of the Musi and Esa rivers in Hyderabad. The government aims to prevent pollution, maintain ecological balance, and protect Hyderabad’s environment for sustainable growth.