BAN vs IND, 2nd Test: Ashwin, Unadkat bag two wickets; Bangladesh reach 184/5

Bangladesh managed to score 184/5 at Tea on Day one, thanks to Mominul Haque’s blistering knock of 65 helping his team to a respectable position. At the time of tea, Mominul Haque’s was unbeaten at 65 while Mehidy Hasan Miraz was at 4.

Resuming the innings at 82/2, India started well as Umesh Yadav dismissed Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan for 16 off 39. The right-handed batter Mushfiqur Rahim then came out to bat and the latter slammed Mohammed Siraj for two beautiful fours.

Mushfiqur Rahim and Mominul Haque continued their good form as they took Bangladesh’s score beyond the 100-run mark in the 37th over. Mushfiqur then opened his hands and hammered Ravichandran Ashwin for back-to-back three fours gathering 14 runs in his over. In the 39th over of the game, Mominul slammed back-to-back two fours on Jaydev Unadkat’s spell.

However, Unadkat broke Bangladesh’s much-needed partnership stand by removing Mushfiqur with an excellent delivery, leaving hosts tottering at 130-4. Despite being four down, Mominul slammed some aggressive and brave shots as he slammed Unadkat by scoring two fours. With a stunning four on the last delivery of the 43rd over of the game, Mominul brought up his half-century off 78 deliveries.

Bangladesh batter Litton Das also joined hands with Mominul as he hammered Siraj for 12 runs with six and four.

However, Das could not continue his stint at the crease as he was dismissed by Ashwin after scoring 25 off 26 deliveries. Mominul continued the show and at the time of tea, he was unbeaten at 65 while Mehidy Hasan Miraz at 4.

Jaydev Unadkat and Ravichandran Ashwin provided India with the wickets. Bangladesh got off to a good start after opting to bat against India. Openers Najmul Hossain Shanto and Zakir Hasan saw off the new ball and looked solid in the first hour of the play. They stitched a 39-run partnership for the first wicket. They looked fluent and negated the early threat that the Indian bowlers offered on a tricky green pitch.

The duo looked set for a big score but comeback man Unadkat kept probing to trouble the batters. The left-arm pacer drew first blood for India as he bowled a beauty to produce the edge of Hasan which was pocketed by Rahul in slips.

Zakir Hasan’s dismissal by Unadkat, who was making his Test debut, was the game’s pivotal moment as the pacer got rid of the centurion from the last match for 15. Ravichandran Ashwin got rid of Shanto in the next over to land a double blow for the Bangladeshi team. The spinner caught him plumb in front of the wickets to send him back to the pavilion for 24 runs.

The third-wicket partnership between Shakib and Mominul ensured that the hosts do ot lose any further wickets. Both teams will be satisfied with how they faired in the first session on a challenging surface with some grass.

The Indian seamers were dangerous throughout their opening stint, but luck favoured the hosts as the ball landed in vacant spaces after finding the edge a couple of times. Earlier, India made an unexpected change in the team as Kuldeep Yadav made way for pacer Jaydev Unadkat. Brief Score: Bangladesh 184/5 (Mominul Haque 65, Mehidy Hasan Miraz 4*; Jaydev Unadkat 2-40) vs India