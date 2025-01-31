Bandh called over new Osmania Hospital construction in Hyderabad’s Goshamahal

Hyderabad: A bandh has been called to protest the construction of the new Osmania Hospital in Goshamahal, Hyderabad.

The Goshamahal Parirakshana Samiti which is opposing the project has called for a shutdown on Friday.

Bandh called over concerns regarding new Osmania Hospital in Hyderabad

Residents and business owners in Goshamahal have raised objections to the proposed hospital.

They are pointing out potential issues such as heavy traffic disruptions, impact on trade, and environmental consequences.

In response to the bandh call, a significant number of police personnel have been stationed in Goshamahal to maintain order.

The Goshamahal Parirakshna Samithi called for Bandh in protest of construction of Osmania General Hospital Hyderabad at Gosha Mahal on Friday #Hyderabad #OsmaniaGeneralHospital pic.twitter.com/nstcbHt0O8 — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) January 31, 2025

Also Read Hyderabad parks may get skywalk; boat houses proposed to boost tourism

The situation intensified as apart from the bandh, locals threatened to prevent Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy from attending the foundation-laying ceremony of the new Osmania Hospital in Hyderabad.

To prevent any potential law and order issues, authorities placed Goshamahal Parirakshana Samiti president Purushottam under house arrest ahead of the planned protests.

BJP corporators protest

Earlier, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) general meeting witnessed dramatic protests as BJP corporators opposed the proposed construction of the new Osmania Hospital at the site.

The BJP urged the government to build the hospital in the area behind the existing Osmania Hospital.

However, as per the schedule, the foundation stone for the new Osmania General Hospital will be laid on Friday by Telangana CM Revanth Reddy at Goshamahal.