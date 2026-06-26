Bandi Bageerath surrenders after special exam bail ends

Hyderabad: Bandi Sai Bageerath, the POCSO accused and son of Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar, surrendered back at Cherlapally Central Prison on Thursday, June 25, after his week-long interim bail period came to an end.

Bageerath, 25, had been granted interim bail to appear for his “special” supplementary examinations, so that his education and bright future would not be affected by the POCSO case against him.

Bail for Bageerath to attend exams

The interim bail granted to Bageerath in the POCSO case drew fresh scrutiny after court documents revealed that the relief was sought specifically to allow him to appear for supplementary examinations at Mahindra University. A POCSO court in Malkajgiri had granted him seven days of interim bail until June 26. He had been in judicial custody at Cherlapally Central Prison since his arrest on May 16.

According to the bail petition, Bageerath is a BBA student at Mahindra University and was scheduled to appear for special supplementary examinations from June 22 to June 24. The petition argued that missing the exams and the subsequent viva voce process could cost him an academic year.

Documents attached to the plea included an email dated June 15 from Mahindra University notifying BBA 2023 batch students of the special supplementary exams, with a fee payment deadline of June 18.

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Sequence of events attracts attention

The sequence of events attracted attention on social media. Critics pointed to the compressed timeline – a June 15 examination notification, June 18 fee deadline, June 19 bail application and June 22 commencement – as warranting scrutiny.

Some posts also flagged that the timetable listed multiple subjects in the same examination slots, such as Supply Chain Analytics and Investment and Portfolio Management, both scheduled for the June 23 afternoon session, and Leadership and Teamwork alongside AI/ML Approaches to Decision Making listed simultaneously on June 24.

It should be noted, however, that universities commonly schedule different subjects in the same session for students carrying different backlogs, and this does not by itself indicate irregularity. The documents do not establish that the examinations were arranged specifically for Bageerath, nor do they disclose how many students were eligible.

The interim bail came amid a continuing criminal case. A POCSO complaint was filed against Bageerath on May 8 at Pet Basheerabad Police Station by the mother of a 17-year-old girl, who alleged he sexually assaulted her daughter on two occasions at a farmhouse on the outskirts of Hyderabad. Charges were subsequently altered to aggravated penetrative sexual assault on May 12, and police have also invoked provisions relating to repeated assault of the same victim.

Bageerath denies allegations

Bageerath has denied the allegations and filed a counter-complaint in Karimnagar alleging extortion, claiming the girl’s family demanded Rs 5 crore and threatened false cases when he refused to marry her.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy ordered the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT), headed by Kukatpally Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Ritiraj. Investigators have said the chargesheet is ready pending a forensic science laboratory report.

His father, Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar, has maintained there was no wrongdoing and expressed faith in the judiciary.

With his interim bail now expired, Bageerath has surrendered back to Cherlapally Central Prison, where he will remain as the legal proceedings continue.