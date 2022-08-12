Bandi Sanjay applauds Centre’s procurement of parboiled rice

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar welcomed the Centre’s decision to purchase an additional 8 lakh tonnes of parboiled rice from the state, saying it revealed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP’s concern for farmers.

Sanjay stated that the Centre had already purchased 6.05 lakh tonnes of parboiled rice from the state, and that the additional buying proved the party’s commitment to farmer welfare.

He thanked Modi and Union Food Minister Piyush Goyal for the decision, saying that chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao had created massive confusion over rice buying by changing his viewpoint time and again.

On 9th day of his Praja Sangrama Yatra, Sanjay continued his strike on the TRS government, claiming that the ruling party and the chief minister had no right to demand a reduction in fuel prices.

He stated that Telangana accumulated Rs 30 per litre of petrol as value added tax. The fuel scenario was such that TSRTC directed its drivers to cross into Karnataka and fill their vehicles with diesel, which was cheaper by Rs 13.

Sanjay also criticised the Communist parties, claiming that they had become enslaved to the TRS. The Left parties, who claim that the Nalgonda district is their pocket borough, should run in the by-election.

“The days of Communist parties are over,” he declared.