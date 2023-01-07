Bandi Sanjay calls on BRS leaders for open debate on Centre’s funds

Hyderabad: Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Saturday challenged the ruling BRS party leaders for an open debate.

Bandi Sanjay accused the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) of misleading people on Central assistance to the state and called on the confrontation.

Addressing the BJP booth committee functionaries at the state party office, Sanjay said that the BJP was ready for a debate on how much money the Centre had released to the state in the last eight years.

“We can produce whatever evidence you want in this regard. Ask your father to come prepared with his resignation letter,” Sanjay suggested to BRS working president K T Rama Rao.

He alleged that the BRS government was in fact diverting the Central funds for its purposes. “It has diverted Central funds released to gram panchayats and also under National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme,” he said.

Also Read Death of farmer is not suicide but murder: Bandi Sanjay

Stating that the people of the state were in dire straits, the Telangana BJP president said the BRS government had done nothing for them except pay pensions.

“Even the so-called Rythu Bandhu assistance is not reaching the beneficiaries, as the banks are adjusting the amount towards old dues of crop loans,” he regretted.

The leader further said that the state government was earning a revenue of Rs 40,000 crore from liquor sales. Even after spending money on pensions and other welfare schemes, the government is still left with Rs 10,000 crore.

“Where is the money going? Why is the government not disclosing the details of revenue and expenditure? Instead, it is trying to blame the Centre,” he criticised.

Sanjay called upon the booth committee members to take the lead in strengthening the party and bringing it to power. “The polling booth committees play an instrumental role in bringing the BJP to power in Telangana,” he said.

Explaining the ‘Saral’ mobile application, Sanjay said it was unveiled with the objective of linking the party workers from Delhi to every gully of the country.

The party workers would know the party programmes from time to time through this app, he said.

Stating that the BJP is the biggest political party in the country with the largest number of workers, the BJP state president said the workers could bring their problems, if any, to the notice of the national leadership directly through the Saral application.

“It was because of the hard work of the workers that the BJP could win by-elections to Dubbak and Huzurabad assembly seats and GHMC elections. We are going to win the state assembly elections whenever they are held, with the blessings of the people,” he said.

Reacting to the complaint lodged by the Telangana Congress to the police on the alleged poaching of its 12 MLAs by the BRS leadership, Sanjay ridiculed that it was like dogs barking six months after the burglary took place.

“What have the Congress leaders been doing for the last four years? People are laughing at them for enacting a drama now. The fact is that the BRS and Congress have a secret understanding. They are going to fight the elections together,” he said.

Sanjay found fault with the KCR government for keeping silent when certain unruly elements were insulting Hindu gods and goddesses. “The BJP will not tolerate if such incidents continue to occur,” he warned.

He said that the BJP was striving to establish Rama Rajya in Telangana under the direction of Modi. “We are ready to face any difficulties in the process. The party workers will not be afraid of any harassment from the ruling party,” he said.

Accusing the BRS of conspiring to remove the names of BJP workers and sympathisers from the voters’ lists, Sanjay called upon the party’s booth committee members to meticulously examine the voters’ lists and see that there is no elimination of genuine voters and bogus voters are eliminated.

“You should also ensure that BJP workers and sympathisers are enrolled in the voters’ lists. Give a missed call to the number 6359119119, if you need any guidance,” he added.