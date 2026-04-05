Bandi Sanjay challenges Revanth Reddy over ‘6 guarantees’ claim in Keralam

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar intensified his attack on Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy over his claims in Keralam that the Congress government is implementing its “six guarantees,” daring him to prove it on the ground.

Sanjay issues resignation challenge

Sanjay said he was ready to resign from his ministerial post if the state government proves that the six guarantees are being implemented. “I challenge chief minister Revanth Reddy openly: If you can prove Congress implemented the six guarantees in Telangana, I will resign. Will you resign as chief minister when I prove you are lying?” he said.

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Accusing the chief minister of misleading people, Sanjay said, “And the Oscar award for lies goes to Telangana CM Revanth Reddy.” He alleged that the claims made during campaigning in Keralam were false and aimed at influencing voters there.

Step out of AC halls: Bandi to Revanth

He urged the chief minister to step out of “AC halls” and face the ground reality. “Let’s take the Keralam media and go village to village, street to street,” he said, adding that the truth would be evident within a day through direct interaction with people.

Sanjay listed several promises which he claimed were not implemented, including Rs 2,500 monthly assistance for women, Rs 4,000 Aasara pensions, Rs 5 lakh Bharosa cards for students, Rs 15,000 Rythu Bharosa for tenant farmers, and Rs 12,000 support for farm labourers.

He also questioned the status of the job calendar, distribution of gold benefits, and scooters for students, saying, “There is no guarantee for the guarantees.”

He alleged that Revanth Reddy had made similar claims in other states and was now attempting to “export” what he called “Telangana Congress lies” to Keralam.

Sanjay appealed to the Keralam media to visit Telangana and interact with farmers and youth. “You will see the truth in one day. Lies won’t save Congress,” he said.