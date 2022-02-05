Bandi Sanjay condemns CM KCR’s absence on PM’s arrival in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Telangana state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar today strongly condemned Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) for not welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his arrival to Hyderabad.

The BJP state president briefly addressed the media at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at Shamshabad after welcoming PM Modi, who is in Hyderabad to take part in the golden jubilee celebrations of the International Crop Research Institute for Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT) at Patancheru and also to inaugurate the Statue of Equality, the statue of 11th century Vaishnavaite saint Ramanunacharya at Muchintal on Hyderabad city outskirts.

Addressed the media at Shamshabad. pic.twitter.com/3dNZmRfsG4 — Bandi Sanjay Kumar (@bandisanjay_bjp) February 5, 2022

Kumar wondered what other busy schedule KCR had than accompanying the PM of India during his visit to the state. He asked, “KCR, is this your culture? You claim to have read 80,000 books. This is what you have learnt from it?”

He reminded chief minister KCR that PM Modi had given appointments to him whenever he sought for the same. The state president questioned, “Have you forgotten the magnanimity of the Prime Minister? How can you confine yourself to your farmhouse by lacking the basic courtesy of welcoming the Prime Minister on his visit to the state?”

Sanjay Kumar said it was shameful on the part of chief minister KCR for playing truant to the visit of Modi by citing lame excuses. “It is very much evident that the chief minister does not want to show his face to the Prime Minister, as the entire country was abhorring his filthy abuses hurled at the latter,” he said.

He said the people were laughing at KCR for staying away from the Prime Minister’s visit on the pretext of suffering from mild fever. “The fact is that KCR has scant regard for democracy. He has insulted Baba Saheb Ambedkar by calling for the redrafting of the Indian Constitution. Now, he has insulted the prime minister of the country by violating the protocol. What more evidence does one need for his discourteous character?” he asked.

Stating that insulting the Prime Minister was nothing but insulting the entire nation, Bandi Sanjay Kumar said chief minister KCR is afraid of facing Modi after hurling so many abuses. His behaviour was an affront on the nation, he remarked.

The BJP state president said such a cultureless, senseless, and arrogant character does not deserve to continue as the chief minister. “He should remember that once he steps down from the chief minister’s post, even dogs won’t care for him,” he said.