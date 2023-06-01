Bandi Sanjay dares AIMIM ahead of upcoming Telangana Assembly Polls

Hyderabad: It seems that a political showdown is on the horizon in Telangana as the assembly polls in the state are approaching. Bandi Sanjay Kumar, the Telangana BJP President, and Karimnagar MP, on Wednesday, dared the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) to contest all the assembly seats in the upcoming elections.

He also accused AIMIM, led by Asaduddin Owaisi, of using Muslims as a vote bank. He alleged that the party’s approach is obstructing development in the Old City of Hyderabad. He further said that AIMIM has been supporting those in power rather than strengthening its own party.

Asaduddin Owaisi responds to BJP leaders

Amid the ongoing war of war, Asaduddin Owaisi recently responded to BJP leaders who claimed that the steering of the “BRS car” was in his hands.

He also criticized BJP leaders who alleged that appeasement of Muslims is taking place in Telangana. To counter these claims, Owaisi listed the funds granted to temples in the state, clarifying that he does not object to temple funding but advocates equal treatment for people of all religions.

₹2500 crore Mandir ki dekh bhaal ke liye, lekin steering Owaisi ke haath mein hai? pic.twitter.com/RsM6aAb4fb — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) May 30, 2023

Responding to Bandi Sanjay’s remark ‘surgical strike on Old City’, he challenged BJP leaders to exhibit courage by conducting a surgical strike on China.

.@BJP4India wale kahte hain Old City mei ek Surgical strike kiya jayega, agar dam hai to China par surgical strike karke dikhaopic.twitter.com/HQMmzFTgVL — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) May 31, 2023

In recent days, Asaduddin Owaisi has launched attacks on BRS, an unofficial ally of AIMIM. Speculation has also arisen regarding AIMIM’s potential to field candidates outside the Old City, suggesting a shift in strategy.

Telangana Assembly polls

The upcoming Telangana Assembly elections, scheduled for the end of this year, will feature 119 constituency seats. In the previous elections, the main contenders were the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), Indian National Congress (INC), and BJP. The TRS, now referred to as BRS, emerged victorious, securing 88 seats and significantly increasing their seat share by 25.

The INC’s seat share decreased from 21 to 19, while AIMIM managed to win seven seats. Despite the BJP’s efforts, they could only secure a single seat.

Considering the recent victory of the Congress party in Karnataka and Asaduddin Owaisi’s criticisms against BRS, the upcoming assembly polls are likely to witness substantial shifts in political loyalties.