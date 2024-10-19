Hyderabad: Bandi Sanjay detained amid TGPSC Group 1 exam protest

Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party leader Bandi Sanjay was detained by Hyderabad police after leading a protest, along with numerous aspirants, calling for the postponement of the TGPSC Group 1 exam on Saturday, October 19.

As a result, a massive traffic jam occurred between Musheerabad and Lower Tank Bund, on one side of the Indira Park flyover. Numerous police officials were deployed to manage the escalating tensions, during which Bandi Sanjay was detained and is currently in police custody.

The union minister was marching alongside aspirants from Ashok Nagar to the Telangana Secretariat to meet the chief minister, chief secretary, or any available official to address the concerns of the aspirants.

The protesting aspirants have been expressing concerns over the schedule of the exam and the impact of certain Government Orders (GOs) on the recruitment process and reservation.

The BRS, alleging that even women protesters were not spared, questioned if this is the respect given to women in the so-called ‘Indiramma Rajyam’ (the welfare rule of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi).

Police on Friday canned Group 1 services aspirants who held protests here seeking postponement of the Mains exam to be held from October 21 to 27. The aspirants protested at Ashok Nagar, the hub of coaching institutions for civil services and other competitive exams in the city.

The opposition BJP and BRS hit out at the Congress government for the “lathi-charge” and police action against the protesters. Alleging that even the women protesters were also not spared, the BRS asked if this is the respect given to women in the ‘Indiramma Rajyam’ (the welfare rule of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi).

Despite the protest, chief secretary Santhi Kumari on Thursday said all arrangements have been made for the Group 1 exam.