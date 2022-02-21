Bandi Sanjay flays KCR over claim of decisive role in National politics

Hyderabad: State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Monday pooh-poohed the claims of TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao that he would play a decisive role in the national politics.

Interacting with media at the BJP State headquarters here, Sanjay Kumar said, “What has he done for Telangana all these years and what can he do by entering into national politics? He has begun enacting new dramas only to divert the attention of the people in the wake of growing resentment among them due to increasing number of suicides of farmers, employees and unemployed youth,” he said.

He recalled that KCR himself had lavished praise on the Narendra Modi government saying it was providing the first non-corrupt rule in the country. “Now, who will believe his allegations that Modi is corrupt?” he asked.

The State BJP president sought to know why the Chief Minister remained silent when injustice was meted out to Telangana in the last seven years. “Why hasn’t KCR asked Modi about the same during his meetings?” he asked.

Stating that Telangana had suffered a lot on all fronts during the TRS regime, Sanjay Kumar alleged that the TRS chief was now dreaming about ruling the country with the support of “Tukde-Tukde gang.”

“He is not able to show his face to the people, as the BJP has begun exposing him by taking up agitations. At the same time, KCR has been under tremendous pressure from his son K T Rama Rao for anointing him as chief minister. That is why, he is enacting the drama in the name of national politics,” he said.

Referring to the announcements made by the Chief Minister at Narayankhed public meeting on release of funds to various constituencies, the BJP State president said they sounded like advertisements by corporate colleges on rankings in tenth class and Intermediate examination results.

“Everybody knows it is just an empty talk. No GOs would be issued releasing funds, as was evident from the similar announcements made by him at Huzurabad, Nagarjunasagar and Dubbak by-elections. He is still trying to hoodwink people despite receiving shockers in various elections,” he said.