Bandi Sanjay launches second leg of padyatra

Hyderabad: BJP’s Telangana unit President Bandi Sanjay on Thursday embarked on the second leg of his Praja Sangrama Yatra, launching a bitter attack on Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government.

Addressing a public meeting at Alampur in Jogulamba Gadwal district, he said BJP would re-open cases against Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao after coming to power in Telangana.

Alleging that the TRS government has barred people from coming to schools and offices wearing Shiva mala, Ayyappa and Hanuman, he said if voted to power, the BJP would lift these restrictions and allow puja without any curbs. He reiterated that the BJP will also provide free education and healthcare services.

Referring to acquittal of AIMIM legislator Akbaruddin Owaisi in hate speech case, the BJP leader said after formation of BJP government in the state, it would not spare those using objectionable language against Hindu gods and goddesses.

BJP central leader incharge of party affairs in Telangana Tarun Chugh said the yatra was aimed at liberating Telangana from family rule and to achieve golden Telangana with double engine growth.

During the month-long foot march, Bandi Sanjay will cover 385 km in five districts and pass through 105 villages in 10 Assembly constituencies.

Sanjay, who is also a member of Parliament from Karimnagar, will walk 10-15 km every day to interact with people to know their problems.

The second leg of the yatra will conclude on May 14 at Maheshwaram in Ranga Reddy district. He has invited Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the concluding programme.

Several Union Ministers and Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states will attend the yatra, which is part of BJP’s efforts to come to power in the state in the next year’s elections.

The first phase of the yatra had started in Hyderabad in August 2021.It lasted for 36 days covering 19 Assembly constituencies and half a dozen Parliamentary constituencies in eight districts.