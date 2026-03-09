Bandi Sanjay raises concern over alleged bribery in HCA selection

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar has expressed concern over alleged irregularities in selections by the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA).

Speaking during the concluding ceremony of the Pradhan Mantri Sansad Khel Mahotsav held in the Karimnagar Parliament constituency, he said that talented players are not getting fair opportunities in the state.

Concern over bribery in sports selections by HCA

Bandi Sanjay Kumar alleged that a culture of accepting bribes and money has emerged in the selection process of the HCA.

According to him, such practices are harming genuine talent.

He stated that talented sportspersons should get opportunities based on their performance and ability, and not through money or influence. The minister said that such unhealthy practices must come to an end.

Focus on promoting sports through Khelo India

Highlighting the Centre’s vision for sports development, Bandi Sanjay said the government is planning to strengthen the Khelo India Mission over the coming decade.

He said the mission aims to create large-scale sports infrastructure across the country. It also aims to identify and nurture young talent.

Meanwhile, the celebrations of the Pradhan Mantri Sansad Khel Mahotsav concluded in a grand manner in the Karimnagar Parliament area. The sports event witnessed participation from several young athletes and sports enthusiasts.

During the closing ceremony, Bandi Sanjay Kumar personally presented prizes to the winners and encouraged them to continue pursuing excellence in sports.