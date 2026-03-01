Hyderabad Cricket Association to hold secretary elections on March 12

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Cricket Associations (HCA) will hold elections for the post of secretary and treasurer on March 12. A notification regarding the same was released by Electoral officer VS Sampath on Saturday, February 28.

A press release from the HCA said, “The list of eligible full members of the HCA to take part in the elections, i.e. entitled to vote and to contest in the elections, as furnished by the CEO, with the approval of the Administrator appointed by the Telangana High Court, with the names of representatives who attended the last AGM on 19-7-2025, is put up on the notice board at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad.”

Also Read Rs 10 L worth substandard ginger-garlic paste seized in Hyderabad

According to the rules, a candidate must not be a member of any of the 57 clubs which were barred from contesting elections by the single member committee on July 31, 2023.

Any change in candidates should be submitted on March 3 and 4, 2026, between 11:00 am and 5:00 pm to the person in charge of the inward section of the HCA at the ground floor of the stadium in Uppal and take acknowledgement. Applications received after 5:00 pm on March 4 will be invalid.