Hyderabad Cricket Association to hold secretary elections on March 12

According to the rules, a candidate must not be a member of any of the 57 clubs which were barred from contesting elections by the single member committee on July 31, 2023.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 1st March 2026 9:44 am IST
Hyderabad Cricket Association emblem with HCA initials and sunburst design.
Hyderabad Cricket Association

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Cricket Associations (HCA) will hold elections for the post of secretary and treasurer on March 12. A notification regarding the same was released by Electoral officer VS Sampath on Saturday, February 28.

A press release from the HCA said, “The list of eligible full members of the HCA to take part in the elections, i.e. entitled to vote and to contest in the elections, as furnished by the CEO, with the approval of the Administrator appointed by the Telangana High Court, with the names of representatives who attended the last AGM on 19-7-2025, is put up on the notice board at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad.”

According to the rules, a candidate must not be a member of any of the 57 clubs which were barred from contesting elections by the single member committee on July 31, 2023.

Subhan Haleem
Ramadan Zakat Donation 2026

Any change in candidates should be submitted on March 3 and 4, 2026, between 11:00 am and 5:00 pm to the person in charge of the inward section of the HCA at the ground floor of the stadium in Uppal and take acknowledgement. Applications received after 5:00 pm on March 4 will be invalid.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 1st March 2026 9:44 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button