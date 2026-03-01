Rs 10 L worth substandard ginger-garlic paste seized in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Commissioner’s Task Force, Shamshabad Zone, along with Pahadishareef police, busted an illegal food manufacturing unit in Jalpally and arrested four persons for allegedly producing substandard ginger-garlic paste using synthetic colours in unhygienic conditions.

The raid was conducted at “SK Royal Enterprises” and “Shahi Gold Companies” located in Wadia Mustafa Nagar, Jalpally.

Acting on a tip-off, officials found that the unit was manufacturing and packing ginger-garlic paste without valid licences and allegedly in violation of food safety norms.

Low quality paste with synthetic colours

Police said the main accused, Abdul Sattar (45), along with Mohd Israil (21), Mohd Iftekhar (18) and Noor Nabi (19), all residents of Jalpally, Balapur, were involved in illegally manufacturing the product using low-quality ginger paste and synthetic food colours.

The products were reportedly prepared without following FSSAI guidelines and were supplied to local shops, allegedly putting public health at risk.

Large quantities of paste seized

During the raid, officials seized large quantities of ginger-garlic paste, synthetic food colours, citric acid powder, turmeric, garlic stock, salt bags, brand labels of SK Royal Enterprises and Shahi Gold, packing materials, a weighing machine, a grinding machine and a mixing machine. Loose paste weighing around 340 kg and several packed cartons and tubs were also recovered.

The total value of the seized property is estimated at Rs 10 lakh.

A case has been registered under Sections 318(4), 275 and 223 read with 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Pahadishareef Police Station.

Further investigation is underway.