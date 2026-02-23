Hyderabad Police raids three shops, seizes 2,000 counterfeit bearings

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Police raided three shops in Secunderabad and Ranigunj and seized 1,987 counterfeit bearings, along with 2,780 fake packaging materials, on Monday, February 23.

The police arrested three people in connection with the case. The accused were identified as Surender, Manmohan and Jaiswal.

The raids were led by the Mahankali Police based on a complaint filed by the SKF Bearings Company. Two of the shops, SV Tool and Bearing in Raniganj and Bearing International, were located in Ganji Complex, while A2Z Machinery Store was in Secunderabad.

According to the police, the counterfeit SKF Bearings were sold to customers at these shops. The incident came to light when customers raised complaints with the company regarding the product quality. Following an internal assessment, the firm filed a complaint with the police.

Speaking to Siasat.com, the Mahankali Police said, “The complaint was filed on Saturday, January 21, and a case was registered under cheating and the Copyright Act.”