Hyderabad Police raids three shops, seizes 2,000 counterfeit bearings

The police arrested three people in connection with the case, the accused were identified as Surender, Manmohan and Jaiswal.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 23rd February 2026 5:11 pm IST|   Updated: 23rd February 2026 5:43 pm IST
Police raid Hyderabad shops seizing 2,000 fake bearings.

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Police raided three shops in Secunderabad and Ranigunj and seized 1,987 counterfeit bearings, along with 2,780 fake packaging materials, on Monday, February 23.

The police arrested three people in connection with the case. The accused were identified as Surender, Manmohan and Jaiswal.

The raids were led by the Mahankali Police based on a complaint filed by the SKF Bearings Company. Two of the shops, SV Tool and Bearing in Raniganj and Bearing International, were located in Ganji Complex, while A2Z Machinery Store was in Secunderabad.

Add as a preferred source on Google

According to the police, the counterfeit SKF Bearings were sold to customers at these shops. The incident came to light when customers raised complaints with the company regarding the product quality. Following an internal assessment, the firm filed a complaint with the police.

Speaking to Siasat.com, the Mahankali Police said, “The complaint was filed on Saturday, January 21, and a case was registered under cheating and the Copyright Act.”

MS Admissions 2026-27
Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 23rd February 2026 5:11 pm IST|   Updated: 23rd February 2026 5:43 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime in Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button