Banswada violence: MIM leaders seek compensation for minority victims

Hyderabad: A delegation of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) legislators met Telangana Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Mahesh Bhagwat and Telangana Minority Welfare minister Mohd Azharuddin seeking the release of innocent Muslim youth who were arrested in the aftermath of the communal violence in Banswada last week in the state.

In a detailed representation, the delegation requested an immediate stay on further arrests, and the disbursement of adequate compensation to affected shop owners whose properties were damaged in the violence. They also urged the Minister to ensure a fair and impartial investigation, take stringent action against those responsible, and implement measures to maintain communal harmony and restore peace in the affected area.

The AIMIM in its letter said that according to video evidence, the nine Muslim youth who were arrested were not involved in the violence that took place on February 20. “Their arrests appear to be based on false implication, and we believe they are innocent,” it further mentioned. The party also detailed the losses suffered by Muslim businessmen ranging from Rs 60000 to 300000.

The MLAs and MLCs also requested the Azharuddin to instruct the police from not arresting any more innocent individuals, and also to sanction and distribute compensation to the affected victims.

Banswada communal clash

On February 20, communal clashes erupted after a Muslim man named Muzzamil allegedly objected to a saleswoman playing the song. The argument quickly escalated, leading to clashes between Muslims and Hindus. Both groups reportedly pelted stones at each other, resulting in injuries to several individuals.

The unrest led to vandalism in parts of the town, with several small shops reportedly damaged by miscreants. Police personnel rushed to the spot and tried to diffuse the tension. This led to stone pelting in which a constable was injured.

Hindutva organisation Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has condemned the alleged attack on a Hindu woman employee for playing a devotional song at Reliance Mart in Banswada, Kamareddy.